Machine Learning Flashcards

Machine learning is a broad field, encompassing parts of computer science, statistics, scientific computing, and mathematics. There are hundreds of concepts to learn. These flashcards are designed to help you memorize key concepts in machine learning rapidly and enjoyably.

Each card covers a single concept -- explaining the fundamental idea or intuition. Concepts range from basic mathematics to deep learning.

Each flashcard is a digital vectorization of a hand-drawn index card, and hopefully more enjoyable to read than a textbook.

The cards can easily be printed with the included PDF file or can be loaded onto your phone, allowing you to carry them around with you anywhere. The cards also come as a Anki deck you can load directly into the free Anki flashcard mobile app.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are you selling them? I am selling the flashcards for one reason: I have $48,608 in student loans. 100% of every purchase will go towards paying off those loans.

Will you keep making new cards? If there is enough interest, I would absolutely love to keep making them. I currently have around 300 more ideas for cards I would like to make in the future.

Can I get physical flashcards? No, but not due to lack of trying. This is a small side project, and inquiries to printing companies made it clear selling physical cards would be incredibly costly (one printer quoted me $45 per deck) and would require me to manage inventory and shipping. So unfortunately I cannot sell any physical cards, although there is the possibility of a poster in the future.

How should I use the flashcards? I recommend three options: 1) print them as flashcards by replacing the printer paper with 4x6 index cards, 2) print them on regular printer paper, 3) load them onto your iPhone or Android as a gallery of images, then swipe through them whenever you are bored.

Can I use these flashcards for my art project? Absolutely! Want to use the art for a custom bed sheet, towel, skirt or something else? Go right ahead. I just ask that you don't sell it.

What if I find an error? Despite my best efforts, there will be errors in the cards. If you find an error, send me a message on Twitter and I will fix it.

What do you use to make the flashcards? The cards are all hand-drawn using a scanner, index cards, index card holder, and a whole lot of pens, pens, and more pens. The cards are then processed and vectorized using Adobe Illustrator.

Why did you make these flashcards? I made them because when I was (and still am) learning machine learning, I found it incredibly helpful to memorize concepts explicitly rather than reading books and hoping concepts stuck.

Who made these? I did! Chris Albon. You can find me on Twitter.

Will machine learning flashcards still appear on Twitter? Yes! Although I make no guarantees about repeated cards or the most up-to-date version of a card being posted.

What if I cannot afford $10? No worries, we have all been there. Send me a message on Twitter.